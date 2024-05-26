Musician Ananda Perera passes away
Posted by Editor on May 26, 2024 - 6:15 pm
Veteran singer and musician Ananda Perera has passed away at the age of 67.
He passed away today (May 26) while receiving treatment at Kandy General Hospital.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Musician Ananda Perera passes away May 26, 2024
- Diyawanna Vesak Zone 2024 shines bright in Battaramulla May 26, 2024
- Sri Lanka President grants 375 teaching appointments in Jaffna May 26, 2024
- School Principal arrested for soliciting Rs. 30,000 bribe for canteen tender May 25, 2024
- Yupun Abeykoon Wins Men’s 100m at Anhalt Athletic Championship 2024 May 25, 2024