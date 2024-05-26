May 26 2024 May 26, 2024 May 26, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Musician Ananda Perera passes away

Ananda Perera - Musician

Veteran singer and musician Ananda Perera has passed away at the age of 67.

He passed away today (May 26) while receiving treatment at Kandy General Hospital.

