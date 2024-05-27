Applications open today for Sri Lanka’s Grade 5 scholarship exam
Posted by Editor on May 27, 2024 - 10:03 am
Applications for the Grade Five Scholarship Examination for 2024 are now being accepted, announced Examinations Commissioner General H.J.M.C. Amith Jayasundara.
Applications will be accepted online until June 14. The Grade 5 Scholarship Examination is scheduled for September 15 (Sunday).
Students in Grade 5 at government-approved schools who are under eleven years old as of January 31, 2025, are eligible to apply.
Candidates can download the application forms from the Examinations Department’s official website: https://onlineexams.gov.lk/eic.
