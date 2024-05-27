Applications open today for Sri Lanka’s Grade 5 scholarship exam

Applications for the Grade Five Scholarship Examination for 2024 are now being accepted, announced Examinations Commissioner General H.J.M.C. Amith Jayasundara.

Applications will be accepted online until June 14. The Grade 5 Scholarship Examination is scheduled for September 15 (Sunday).

Students in Grade 5 at government-approved schools who are under eleven years old as of January 31, 2025, are eligible to apply.

Candidates can download the application forms from the Examinations Department’s official website: https://onlineexams.gov.lk/eic.