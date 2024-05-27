Sri Lanka extends condolences on the passing of French Ambassador Jean-François Pactet

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its condolences on the passing of Ambassador Jean-François Pactet, who served as the Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

The Ministry has assured that all necessary assistance will be provided to the French authorities and the family of the late Ambassador, maintaining close coordination with the French Embassy in Sri Lanka during this time of grief.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the funeral arrangements will be announced by the authorities in due course.

Ambassador Jean-François Pactet, a distinguished career diplomat with extensive international experience, passed away yesterday (May 26) at the age of 53 in his official residence in Rajagiriya.