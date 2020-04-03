The Sri Lanka Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has informed service providers to refrain from suspending services as payments cannot be made owing to the curfew imposed in the country.

The TRC has accordingly informed all services providers of mobile connections and landline connections to refrain from suspending services due to non-payment.

The TRC requested that the concessionary period be extended till the end of April.

The Telecommunication Regulatory Commission said prepaid accounts should be introduced a daily emergency loan limit for essential communication.

(Source: News Radio)