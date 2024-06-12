Dozens hospitalized after toxic chemical incident at Pinwatta cosmetics factory

Posted by Editor on June 12, 2024 - 12:17 pm

Over thirty workers at a cosmetics manufacturing factory in Pinwatta, Panadura, have been rushed to hospitals today (June 12) after inhaling toxic fumes.

The incident occurred around 09:30 AM this morning, as workers were exposed to harmful chemicals during a manufacturing process.

Authorities have stated that the factory, responsible for producing various cosmetic products including perfumes, has been temporarily shut down following the incident.

Police investigations reveal that the mishap resulted from a change in chemical substances during the production of a chemical mixture.

Reports indicate that some workers have been admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital, while others have sought private medical attention.

The situation has sparked concerns about workplace safety and the handling of hazardous materials.