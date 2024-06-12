Dozens hospitalized after toxic chemical incident at Pinwatta cosmetics factory
Over thirty workers at a cosmetics manufacturing factory in Pinwatta, Panadura, have been rushed to hospitals today (June 12) after inhaling toxic fumes.
The incident occurred around 09:30 AM this morning, as workers were exposed to harmful chemicals during a manufacturing process.
Authorities have stated that the factory, responsible for producing various cosmetic products including perfumes, has been temporarily shut down following the incident.
Police investigations reveal that the mishap resulted from a change in chemical substances during the production of a chemical mixture.
Reports indicate that some workers have been admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital, while others have sought private medical attention.
The situation has sparked concerns about workplace safety and the handling of hazardous materials.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka President calls for National Focus on Economic Reform ahead of Elections June 12, 2024
- Dozens hospitalized after toxic chemical incident at Pinwatta cosmetics factory June 12, 2024
- Sri Lankan postal workers to stage sick leave protest over staffing shortages June 12, 2024
- Teachers and Principals to hold island-wide protests over salary discrepancies June 12, 2024
- Rain washes out Sri Lanka Vs Nepal T20 World Cup match June 12, 2024