Draft of Sri Lanka Electricity Bill published

Posted by Editor on December 8, 2023 - 12:20 pm

Draft of the Sri Lanka Electricity Bill which aims to implement reforms to the electricity industry, and the establishment of the national electricity advisory council, has been published in the government gazette today (December 08).

If the draft bill is enforced, the Ceylon Electricity Board Act, No. 17 of 1969 and the Sri Lanka Electricity Act, No. 20 of 2009 will be repealed.

Additionally, the draft bill proposes to make the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, established under the PUCSL Act, No. 35 of 2002, the regulator for the electricity industry in terms of this Act.

It also provides legislative measures applicable to the incorporation of corporate entities under the Companies Act, No. 07 of 2007 in which all activities connected to the generation, transmission, distribution, trade, supply and procurement of electricity are vested.

Read the Sri Lanka Electricity Bill’s Gazette here