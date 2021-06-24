Duminda Silva gets Presidential pardon

Duminda Silva was set free from the Welikada Prison today after he received a presidential pardon from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Prison’s Spokesperson Chandana Ekanayake confirmed that Silva was released from the Welikada Prison a short while ago.

Former parliamentarian Duminda Silva was jailed in September 2016 after the Colombo High Court found him and several others guilty in the murder of former MP Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra.

93 prisoners were released on special Presidential Pardon in lieu of Poson Poya commemorated today.

The Department of Prisons said 16 former LTTE cadres detained arbitrarily and 77 individuals imprisoned on minor offences were among the group that was released.