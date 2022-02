Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmatha Chameera has been sold for INR 200 lakhs at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction held today (February 13).

Chameera was picked by the Lucknow Super Giants.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been sold for INR 70 lakhs at the IPL auction.

Maheesh Theekshana was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings.