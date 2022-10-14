Easter Sunday Attacks: Court proceedings against Maithripala Sirisena suspended for 10 weeks

Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal ordered the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court to postpone the hearing of the private complaint filed against Former President Maithripala Sirisena over the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, for a period of 10 weeks from today (October 14).

The petition was taken up this morning at the Court of Appeal with a bench comprising Justices Sobitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola and the order was issued after considering the writ petition filed by former President Maithripala Sirisena over the matter.

Through his petition, former President Maithripala Sirisena requested the Court to suspend a notice summoning him before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court over a private complaint filed against his failure to prevent the terrorist attack that took place on 2019 Easter Sunday despite having prior intelligence information.

The former President Maithripala Sirisena in the writ petition stated that the complaint was filed based on hearsay and summons issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court for him to appear before Court based on the said evidence is against the law.

Earlier, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court after considering a complaint lodged by Rev. Father Cyril Gamini and Jesudasan Nadesan, a victim of the Easter attacks, issued summons for former President Maithripala Sirisena, who was named as the respondent, to appear before Court today (October 14).