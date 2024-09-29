Egg-based meal prices reduced across Sri Lanka

September 29, 2024

The All Ceylon Canteen and Restaurant Owners’ Association has announced that the prices of products containing eggs will be reduced, effective from midnight on September 29, 2024.

This decision follows a decrease in egg prices, according to the Association.

As a result, the price of a packet of fried rice, kottu, and rice and curry with an egg has been reduced by Rs. 40.

A spokesman for the Association also stated that the prices of egg rolls and egg hoppers have been reduced by Rs. 20, and egg roti by Rs. 30.