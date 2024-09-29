Egg-based meal prices reduced across Sri Lanka
Posted by Editor on September 29, 2024 - 12:00 pm
The All Ceylon Canteen and Restaurant Owners’ Association has announced that the prices of products containing eggs will be reduced, effective from midnight on September 29, 2024.
This decision follows a decrease in egg prices, according to the Association.
As a result, the price of a packet of fried rice, kottu, and rice and curry with an egg has been reduced by Rs. 40.
A spokesman for the Association also stated that the prices of egg rolls and egg hoppers have been reduced by Rs. 20, and egg roti by Rs. 30.
