Eight-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs today

Posted by Editor on December 20, 2025 - 8:11 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced an eight-hour water supply interruption in several areas in Colombo and its suburbs today (December 20).

According to the NWSDB, the water cut will be in effect from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

The following areas will be affected by the interruption:

Colombo 01 to Colombo 15

Battaramulla, Palawatta, Hokandara, Koswatta, Thalawathugoda, Kotte, Rajagiriya, Mirihana, Madiwela, Nugegoda, and Nawala

Kolonnawa, IDH, Kotikawatta, Angoda, Wallampitiya, and Orugodawatta

Maharagama and Boralesgamuwa

Dehiwala, Moratuwa, and Soyzapura

The NWSDB stated that consumers in the affected areas will be informed about the water cut through SMS alerts.