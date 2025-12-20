Dec 20 2025 December 20, 2025 December 20, 2025 NoComment

Eight-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs today

Posted by Editor on December 20, 2025 - 8:11 am

Tap water cut

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced an eight-hour water supply interruption in several areas in Colombo and its suburbs today (December 20).

According to the NWSDB, the water cut will be in effect from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

The following areas will be affected by the interruption:

  • Colombo 01 to Colombo 15
  • Battaramulla, Palawatta, Hokandara, Koswatta, Thalawathugoda, Kotte, Rajagiriya, Mirihana, Madiwela, Nugegoda, and Nawala
  • Kolonnawa, IDH, Kotikawatta, Angoda, Wallampitiya, and Orugodawatta
  • Maharagama and Boralesgamuwa
  • Dehiwala, Moratuwa, and Soyzapura

The NWSDB stated that consumers in the affected areas will be informed about the water cut through SMS alerts.

FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY