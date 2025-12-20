Eight-hour water cut in Colombo and suburbs today
The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced an eight-hour water supply interruption in several areas in Colombo and its suburbs today (December 20).
According to the NWSDB, the water cut will be in effect from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.
The following areas will be affected by the interruption:
- Colombo 01 to Colombo 15
- Battaramulla, Palawatta, Hokandara, Koswatta, Thalawathugoda, Kotte, Rajagiriya, Mirihana, Madiwela, Nugegoda, and Nawala
- Kolonnawa, IDH, Kotikawatta, Angoda, Wallampitiya, and Orugodawatta
- Maharagama and Boralesgamuwa
- Dehiwala, Moratuwa, and Soyzapura
The NWSDB stated that consumers in the affected areas will be informed about the water cut through SMS alerts.
