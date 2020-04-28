Apr 28 2020 April 28, 2020 April 28, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Eight more patients recover from Coronavirus

COVID-19 recoveries

Eight more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus, stated the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the tally of total COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 134 patients.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 7 deaths due to the deadly virus.

Total Confirmed Cases – 588
Active Cases – 447
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 317
Recovered & Discharged – 134
Total Deaths – 7

