Eight more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus, stated the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the tally of total COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 134 patients.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 7 deaths due to the deadly virus.

Total Confirmed Cases – 588

Active Cases – 447

New Cases for the day – 0

Observation in hospitals – 317

Recovered & Discharged – 134

Total Deaths – 7