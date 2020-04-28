592 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Four more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 592, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 134 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 592
Active Cases – 451
New Cases for the day – 4
Observation in hospitals – 317
Recovered & Discharged – 134
Total Deaths – 7
