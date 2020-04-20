Member of the National Election Commission Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole has opposed the proposal to conduct the impending Parliamentary Election, on the 28th of May.

In a letter addressed to the Commission, Professor Hoole has cited seven reasons to his move to oppose the conduct of an election during the present climate.

According to the letter directed to the Commission, Professor Ratnajeevan Hoole has said the Chairman of the Election Commission during a phone conversation on the 14th of April has inquired as to whether he is intending on attending today’s Commission meeting and has also proposed to issue a gazette to conduct the upcoming election on the 28th of May.

Professor Hoole has accordingly rejected the proposal and informed his decision in writing.

He attributes the inability to hold an election under the present climate, the public health, likelihood of human rights being violated, the present situation in South Korea and the decorum and respectability of the Commission to the decision to oppose an election on the 28th of May.

(Source: News Radio)