Election Commission to decide polls date today

The Election Commission will meet today to discuss the way forward and a date for the General elections, following yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling which dismissed all petitions challenging the elections.

Election Commission member Prof. Ratnajeevan Hoole told Daily News said that the Commission had decided not to debate matters relating to the elections until the court verdict was out. “By the time the verdict was announced, a member of the Commission was not available and hence we decided to meet today to discuss these matters going forward,” he said.

“This meeting is to not only decide the date but other matters. We have said that elections can only be held 60 or 70 days after being medically cleared.That stance has not changed,” Prof. Hoole said.

