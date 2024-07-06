Eleven Sri Lankans deported from UAE for cybercrimes arrive in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on July 6, 2024 - 8:05 pm

Eleven Sri Lankans deported from the UAE for cybercrimes arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (July 6), according to the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

On July 1, Khaleej Times reported a crackdown in Dubai that targeted thousands, including many South Asians and Africans. The largest raid took place at Rahaba Residences in Dubailand.

UAE authorities dismantled major cybercrime syndicates in an overnight operation across the country, arresting hundreds and rescuing many.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in the UAE revealed that 37 Sri Lankans were among those detained for cybercrimes and prostitution.

The remaining 26 will be deported within two weeks after police investigations conclude.

Further investigations will be conducted by the SLBFE upon their arrival in Sri Lanka.