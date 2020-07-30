The Lankapura Divisional Secretariat office in Pollonnaruwa has been temporarily closed from today (30) after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, Pollonnaruwa Regional Director of Health Services Dr. W. K. W. S. Kumarawansa said.

The case has been detected when the entire staff of the Lankapura Divisional Secretariat office had been subjected to a random PCR test session.

The infected patient, a resident of Lankapura, has been identified to be a close associate of a COVID-19 positive patient from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jayasinghe said they were tracing close contacts of the staff member and directing them to quarantine centres.