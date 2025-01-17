Ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives at CID over Kataragama land issue

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The CID summoned him to provide a statement regarding a piece of land in the Kataragama area.

A statement had also been obtained from Yoshitha Rajapaksa regarding this land matter on January 3, 2025.