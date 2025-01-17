Sri Lanka Parliament fires 3 employees for sexual misconduct

Three employees of the Sri Lankan Parliament have been dismissed following confirmation of their involvement in sexually assaulting female staff members.

The decision was approved by Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, on January 9, 2025, based on the recommendation of Secretary-General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

The incidents of sexual harassment reportedly occurred in 2021 and 2022 and came to light through newspaper reports on July 30 and August 2, 2023.

In response, an internal investigative committee was formed on August 4, 2023, under the direction of the former Speaker.

The committee, led by the then Director of Administration, began its probe, resulting in the suspension of two employees.

The committee’s findings were submitted to the Secretary-General of Parliament on August 23, 2023, and subsequently referred to the Attorney General for further guidance.

Based on the Attorney General’s recommendations, the case was handed over to the Bureau for the Prevention of Abuse of Children and Women under the Inspector General of Police.

This led to the arrest of a third parliamentary employee, who was suspended on January 30, 2024.

The accused employees requested a formal inquiry, prompting a legal disciplinary investigation led by retired High Court Judge Mrs. Kusala Sarojini Weerawardena.

Her final report, submitted on December 23, 2024, confirmed the guilt of the employees and recommended their dismissal.

Acting on this, the Speaker approved their removal, effective from their respective suspension dates.