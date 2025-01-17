Electricity tariffs in Sri Lanka cut by 20%

Posted by Editor on January 17, 2025 - 3:02 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced a reduction in electricity tariffs by an average of 20% for the first six months of this year.

PUCSL’s Director of Communications, Jayanath Herath, confirmed that the revised tariffs will take effect from midnight today (January 17).

The decision follows public feedback collected in recent days, with a report on the matter submitted yesterday (January 16).

Accordingly, for the residential sector:

For units 0 – 30, there will be a 29% reduction,

For units 31 – 60, a 28% reduction,

For units 61 – 90, a 19% reduction,

For units 91 – 180, an 18% reduction,

For units above 180, a 19% reduction,

For D-TOU category, a 31% reduction.

Furthermore:

The public service sector will see a 12% reduction,

State institutions will see an 11% reduction,

The hotel sector will see a 31% reduction,

The industrial sector will see a 30% reduction,

For religious and charitable institutions, a 21% reduction,

Street lighting will have an 11% reduction.

Additionally, for the residential category between 0-30 units, the unit charge will be reduced from 6 rupees to 4 rupees.

For the 31-60 unit range, the charge will be reduced from 9 rupees to 6 rupees.