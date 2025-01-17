Ex-minister’s brother Thisara Nanayakkara granted bail in Rs. 3 Million fraud

Thisara Iroshana Nanayakkara, the brother of former Minister of Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara, was granted bail after being produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today (January 17).

The case was heard before Magistrate Sillani Perera.

Nanayakkara was ordered to be released on three surety bails of Rs. 10 million each, totaling Rs. 30 million.

The court mandated that the sureties, excluding his wife, must be close relatives. Additionally, a travel ban was imposed on both Nanayakkara and his sureties.

The Magistrate further instructed that all bail conditions be fulfilled in open court.

Nanayakkara was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the Bibile area on December 28, 2024, on charges of defrauding approximately Rs. 3 million from several individuals by promising them employment opportunities in Finland. He was subsequently remanded in custody until today’s hearing.

During today’s proceedings, the Balapitiya Police informed the court that another case had been filed against Nanayakkara, involving allegations of a Rs. 500,000 foreign employment fraud.

Consequently, the police requested permission to transfer the suspect to the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court.

The Gampaha Magistrate instructed that Nanayakkara be presented at the earliest possible date to fulfill the bail conditions of the current case before being transferred to Balapitiya.

Following the hearing, Nanayakkara was returned to Mahara Prison to await the fulfillment of bail conditions.