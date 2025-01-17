Sri Lanka ranks 9th on BBC’s top 25 travel destinations for 2025

Sri Lanka has been ranked 9th among the 25 best places to visit in 2025, as selected by the BBC.

This ranking was presented by the BBC as part of its inaugural travel guide for the year, aimed at travelers worldwide.

Dominica claimed the top spot in the ranking, followed by Naoshima in Japan in second place, and the Dolomites mountain range in Italy in third. Oslo, the capital of Norway, secured the final spot on the list.

Regarding Sri Lanka, the BBC states:

“From its misty hilltop tea plantations and roaming wild elephants to its ancient temples and rolling surf, Sri Lanka is a country that ticks many boxes.

In April 2022, the former prime minister declared Sri Lanka’s bankruptcy, but a new president is now working to rebuild the country’s fortunes after it was hit by a pandemic and civil unrest.

The resilient island nation is striving to recover through tourism. The city of Kandy is set to welcome its first seven-star hotel, Aviyana Private Chalets, while Aarunya Nature Resort has unveiled a new family villa featuring an oculus for stargazing.

Colombo will see the opening of a $1 billion megaresort, alongside the launch of Sri Lanka’s new airline, Air Ceilão, which will operate flights to Europe and Australia. The nation has also introduced the Good Travel Seal initiative, which recognizes local businesses that have adopted sustainable practices.

Visitors seeking adventure can take a legendary train ride into Sri Lanka’s mountainous interior or explore Colombo and Galle to experience a new wave of mixologists reinventing arrack, a traditional drink dating back to the 5th century.

Additionally, the island has opened the 300km Pekoe Trail, offering hikers a journey through tea plantations and rural villages in the Central Highlands. For those looking to travel further, an innovative startup now enables travelers to self-drive tuk-tuks across the island, with rental fees going directly to the vehicle owners.”