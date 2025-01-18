Sri Lanka Air Force commissions 84 new officers in grand ceremony

Posted by Editor on January 18, 2025 - 9:55 am

The Air Force Academy in China Bay, Trincomalee, hosted a vibrant Passing Out ceremony on Thursday, January 16, with Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), as the Chief Guest. He was warmly received by Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, Commander of the Air Force.

During the ceremony, 84 Officer Cadets completed their training and received their commissions.

This included:

1 Officer Cadet from KDU Intake No. 37

13 Officer Cadets and 2 Lady Officer Cadets from KDU Intake No. 39

10 Officer Cadets from Officer Cadet Intake No. 66

45 Officer Cadets from Officer Cadet Intake No. 67

13 Lady Officer Cadets from Lady Officer Cadet Intake No. 19

Additionally, 10 Pilot Officers from No. 102 Flight Cadets Course received their Flying Brevets from the Chief Guest.

In his speech, Defence Secretary Thuyacontha honored the sacrifices of war heroes who served during the humanitarian operation and reminded the newly commissioned officers of their duty to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka. He also emphasized the responsibility of managing resources, personnel, and equipment entrusted to them, as they are funded by public resources.

The Secretary presented awards to outstanding performers. Pilot Officer RN Jayalath was awarded the prestigious Sword of Eagle for being the best overall student in the General Duties Pilot Branch of Officer Cadet Intake No. 66.

The evening concluded with a stunning flypast featuring Bell 212, Bell 412, Cessna 150, Y12, Beechcraft B200, and K8 aircraft. A band and drill display, traditional dancing, and an impressive parachute display by Air Force personnel added to the grandeur of the event.

Religious leaders, senior Air Force officials, state representatives, and the families of the graduates attended the ceremony, making it a memorable occasion for all.