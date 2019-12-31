Ex-SPC Chairman arrested over ‘white van’ briefing
Posted in Local News
Former Chairman of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation Dr. Rumy Mohamed who is accused of helping to stage the controversial ‘white van abduction’ media briefing has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department.
He was charged with fabricating evidence and allegedly giving two million rupees to two persons, who spoke about alleged white Van abductions at a press conference prior to the last presidential election.
