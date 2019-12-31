Dec 31 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

Ex-SPC Chairman arrested over ‘white van’ briefing

Handcuffs - Arrest by Police

Former Chairman of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation Dr. Rumy Mohamed who is accused of helping to stage the controversial ‘white van abduction’ media briefing has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department.

He was charged with fabricating evidence and allegedly giving two million rupees to two persons, who spoke about alleged white Van abductions at a press conference prior to the last presidential election.

