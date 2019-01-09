Executive Presidency unsuitable for Sri Lanka – Ravi
Minister Ravi Karunanayake says that, as a disciple of late Minister Lalith Athulathmudali, he still continues the struggle against the Executive Presidency too date.
The Minister further said that Executive Presidency is unsuitable for Sri Lanka.
He made these comments addressing an event held this morning (08) to recompense the Sinhala and Muslim families who were victimized by the violent incident that took place in Digana in March 2018.
Responding to the queries by media persons, the Minister said that political party that holds the majority in the Parliament can work as an alliance with another party.
Accordingly, the UNP will serve as a coalition government, Minister Karunanayake further said.
(Source: Ada Derana)
Yes Ravi,
Life in the Mendis Arakku sponsored Penthouse is more exiting than a future life in Janadhipathi Mandiraya.
Sour grapes, Ravi, guess you’ve realised you can never become the President.
due to a motio of no confidence on the motion on the president combined with amendment A why not get rid of the president for good and bring his functions to parliament
Good idea Engr Perera,
Unfortunately, if the Executive Presidency is abolished, the senile leader of the UNP will not have a job.