Minister Ravi Karunanayake says that, as a disciple of late Minister Lalith Athulathmudali, he still continues the struggle against the Executive Presidency too date.

The Minister further said that Executive Presidency is unsuitable for Sri Lanka.

He made these comments addressing an event held this morning (08) to recompense the Sinhala and Muslim families who were victimized by the violent incident that took place in Digana in March 2018.

Responding to the queries by media persons, the Minister said that political party that holds the majority in the Parliament can work as an alliance with another party.

Accordingly, the UNP will serve as a coalition government, Minister Karunanayake further said.

(Source: Ada Derana)