Fake bomb threat email triggers security search at Kandy District Secretariat

Posted by Editor on December 27, 2025 - 10:37 am

An email claiming that bombs had been hidden at five locations within the Kandy District Secretariat premises led to a full day security search yesterday (December 26), but no explosive materials were found.

The email message was received yesterday (December 26) at the official email address of the Kandy District Secretariat.

It stated that bombs had been placed at five different locations inside the District Secretariat premises.

After the information was reported to the Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of the Kandy Division, a special search operation was launched immediately.

Officers from the Kandy Police Station took part in the operation, along with the Police Canine Unit, the Police Special Task Force Bomb Disposal Unit, and the Army Bomb Disposal Unit.

The search operation was carried out from morning until evening on December 26, 2025.

All sections of the premises were thoroughly checked, and police confirmed that no suspicious explosive materials or devices were found during the operation.

Based on initial findings, police suspect that the email was sent with the intention of creating public unrest.

Further investigations into the incident will be conducted by the Computer Crime Investigation Division to identify those responsible for sending the false threat.