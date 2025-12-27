Hikkaduwa Police Lifeguards rescue four foreign nationals from strong sea currents

Two separate sea rescue operations were carried out by the Hikkaduwa Police Lifeguard Unit on December 26, 2025, saving four foreign nationals, including a mother and her 14 year old son, after they were caught in strong sea currents while swimming at beaches in the Hikkaduwa Police Division.

In the afternoon, a 42 year old foreign woman and her 14 year old son were swept out to sea by a strong current while swimming at the Pannamgoda beach area. The victims are Ukrainian nationals and members of the same family.

Sub Inspector Sirimal and Police Constables 87162 Dissanayake and 96221 Duminda, who were on duty with the Hikkaduwa Police Lifeguard Unit, immediately rushed to the scene and rescued both individuals. They were later provided with basic first aid at the beach.

Later the same day, in the evening, another sea rescue took place at the Narigama beach area. Two foreign nationals who had gone swimming were also caught in a strong current and were being swept out to sea.

They were rescued by Police Sergeant 68936 Ekanayake and Police Constables 79541 Harsha, 83225 Mihindu, 27794 Bandara, and 102748 Dissanayake, all attached to the Hikkaduwa Police Lifeguard Unit and on lifeguard duty at the time. The rescued individuals were also given basic first aid.

Police stated that the rescued persons are a 33 year old Russian national and a 67 year old British national.