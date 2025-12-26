Former Minister Douglas Devananda arrested by CID

Posted by Editor on December 26, 2025 - 6:39 pm

Former Minister Douglas Devananda has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (December 26).

Reports state that the arrest was made in connection with ongoing investigations into an incident in which a firearm issued to him by the Sri Lanka Army for personal use in 2001 was discovered in 2019 during the interrogation of organised criminal Makandure Madush.

Examination of the firearm’s serial number revealed that the weapon had indeed been issued to Mr. Devananda.

During questioning, he failed to provide an explanation as to how the firearm came into the possession of others or how it went missing.

Accordingly, the former Minister was arrested, a senior police officer stated.