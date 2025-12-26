Sri Lanka’s expressways earn Rs. 54 Million on Christmas Day

Posted by Editor on December 26, 2025 - 1:33 pm

Revenue of Rs. 54 million was recorded from Sri Lanka’s expressways on Christmas Day (December 25).

The Road Development Authority (RDA) stated that 146,000 vehicles travelled on the expressways on that day.

Meanwhile, expressway revenue increased by 25 percent on the day prior to Christmas.

The Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development said that an income of Rs. 61 million was earned on December 24.

On a normal day, the average revenue generated from expressways is around Rs. 45 million.

The Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development also noted that approximately 145,000 vehicles use the expressways on an average day.