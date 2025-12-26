Doctor of Walana hospital dies in Mirissa drowning

December 26, 2025

A 49-year-old doctor, the Chief Medical Officer of Walana Hospital in Weligama, drowned while swimming in the sea at Mirissa yesterday afternoon (December 25).

Local residents rescued him and rushed him to Matara General Hospital, but he later passed away.

The doctor had reportedly begun his duties at Walana Hospital only about a month ago.