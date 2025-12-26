Suspect in 2022 Mulleriyawa shooting arrested with ICE and fake passport

A suspect linked to the 2022 shooting death of a former Deputy Chairman of the Kotikawatta–Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha was arrested on the morning of December 25, 2025, in the Thalahena area of Malabe.

At the time of his arrest, officers recovered 5 grams and 430 milligrams of the drug known as “ICE” (crystal methamphetamine), along with a forged passport.

The arrest was made by officers of the Western Province (South) Crime Division, who have been investigating the shooting that took place on August 2, 2022, near the Mulleriyawa Hospital, within the Mulleriyawa Police Division.

According to police, the suspect had acted as the motorcycle rider used by those involved in carrying out the shooting.

The suspect is a 32-year-old resident of the Thalahena area.

Further investigations have revealed that two open warrants have been issued against him in connection with two separate cases currently pending before the Colombo High Court.

The Western Province (South) Crime Division stated that further investigations are continuing.