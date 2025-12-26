Today marks 21 years since the 2004 tsunami disaster

Posted by Editor on December 26, 2025 - 8:00 am

A two-minute silence will be observed across Sri Lanka today (December 26) from 9:25 a.m. to 9:27 a.m. as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the tsunami disaster that struck the coastal belt of Sri Lanka on December 26, 2004.

In Sri Lanka, the death toll was nearly 35,000, with around 5,000 individuals still listed as missing.

Today marks 21 years since the tsunami disaster of 2004, one of the world’s deadliest and most destructive natural disasters, which impacted more than 14 countries in the Indian Ocean.

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), in line with National Safety Day 2025, the main commemorative event will be held at the Peraliya Tsunami Memorial Statue in Galle from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The DMC added that inter-religious programmes have also been organised at the district level to invoke blessings on those affected by Cyclone Ditwah and other recent disasters.

The tsunami resulted in the deaths of nearly 282,000 people across 14 countries, including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand, and India.

The disaster not only claimed lives but also caused property damage amounting to billions of rupees.

According to Cabinet Paper No. 15/1975/715/001-1 of 2005, December 26 has been declared National Safety Day and has been observed annually since 2005 to commemorate those who lost their lives in the tsunami.

Around 2,000 people lost their lives in the train accident that occurred in the village of Peraliya, near Telwatta, which remains the deadliest rail disaster in world history by death toll.

A total of 502,456 individuals from 235,145 families across 34 Divisional Secretariats were affected by the disaster.

The tragedy was triggered by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in the deep sea near the Sumatra Islands in Indonesia.