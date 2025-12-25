Gampaha Police OIC arrested for alleged bribery

Posted by Editor on December 25, 2025 - 8:56 pm

The Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Crimes Division attached to the Gampaha Police Station has been arrested in connection with an alleged bribery incident.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by a businessman from the Dandugama area in Ja Ela with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

According to the complaint, the businessman was accused by the OIC of purchasing gold items that were allegedly stolen by another individual.

It is alleged that the police officer demanded a bribe of Rs. 300,000 and three quarters of a gold pound in exchange for refraining from taking legal action and preventing the case from being produced in court.

Investigations revealed that the officer had allegedly accepted Rs. 250,000 as part of the bribe.

Based on these allegations, officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption arrested the suspect today (December 25), at around 3:10 PM.

The arrest was made on the road in front of Thakshila College in Gampaha.

The arrested officer is to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court for further legal proceedings.