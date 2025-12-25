Rs. 1,001 Million relief paid to 7,515 Trincomalee farmers after Cyclone Ditwah

Posted by Editor on December 25, 2025 - 11:14 am

A total of Rs. 1,001 million was paid on December 24 to 7,515 farmers in the Trincomalee District as financial assistance for crop damage caused by flooding linked to Cyclone Ditwah, at a rate of Rs. 150,000 per hectare.

The payments were made to farmers whose cultivations were damaged due to floods brought on by the prevailing cyclonic weather conditions. The assistance covers crop losses across affected farming lands in the district.

Officials stated that the financial support is aimed not only at compensating farmers for their losses but also at encouraging them to restart cultivation activities without delay. By providing timely relief, authorities hope to help farmers return to normal agricultural operations as soon as possible and reduce the long-term impact of the disaster on food production.

The Trincomalee District was among the areas severely affected by heavy rainfall and flooding during Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread damage to agricultural lands and livelihoods.