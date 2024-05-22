Filipino Woman Arrested at BIA for Smuggling Rs. 200 Million Worth of Cocaine

Posted by Editor on May 22, 2024 - 10:54 am

A 47-year-old Filipino woman was arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle over 2 kg of cocaine worth Rs. 200 million into Sri Lanka.

Airport Customs officers from the Narcotics Control Unit arrested the suspect, who had brought the cocaine from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Customs officials reported that she attempted to smuggle the cocaine by concealing it in her luggage along with three parcels containing chili powder, turmeric powder, and wheat flour.

The woman had reportedly been offered USD 1,000, air tickets, and hotel accommodation for a five-day stay in Sri Lanka to smuggle the cocaine.