Five high-powered motorcycles seized in Hokandara raid

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 30, 2026 - 12:25 pm

Police have seized five high-powered motorcycles and arrested a suspect during a raid in Hokandara.

The raid was carried out on June 29, 2026, at Malasinghagoda Road in the Hokandara area, within the Athurugiriya Police Division.

According to police, the raid was conducted by a team of officers from the Homagama Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau based on information received.

During the operation, officers seized five high-powered motorcycles. Police also found two fake number plates that had been fitted to two of the motorcycles.

One suspect was arrested during the raid and handed over to the Athurugiriya Police Station.

The arrested suspect is a 25-year-old resident of the Hokandara area.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Athurugiriya Police.