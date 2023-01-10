Five including Policeman and foreigners arrested over ATM fraud remanded

Five suspects who were arrested yesterday (January 09) for hacking ATM machines and stealing more than Rs. 10 million in the Southern Province have been remanded till January 23 after being produced before the Baddegama Magistrate’s Court.

The five suspects include the Inspector of Police (IP) of the Meegahathenna Police, 02 Bulgarians, a Canadian and a Sri Lankan, according to police.

The suspects were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last evening in relation to incidents of stealing money from several ATMs of state banks in the Southern Province.

The foreign duo were arrested by the Computer Crime Investigation Division of the CID, while they were staying at a luxury apartment complex in Colombo 06.

Upon searching the apartment complex, officers had recovered various equipment used by them to carry out the racket, including laptops and walkie-talkies.

Meanwhile, the OIC of the administration division of the Meegahathenna Police was also arrested in Amugoda, Pitigala, on suspicion of aiding and abetting the suspects.