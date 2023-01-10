Sri Lanka President concerned about violence in Brazil
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, while noting he was deeply concerned about the recent violence that erupted in Brasilia added Sri Lanka not so long ago also experienced similar attempts by groups to overthrow democratic structures through unconstitutional means.
“I am deeply concerned about the recent violence that erupted in Brasilia.
Sri Lanka not so long ago also experienced similar attempts by groups to overthrow democratic structures through unconstitutional means.
Such hostilities are condemned, and we stand in solidarity with the President, Government and people of Brazil in this hour of confrontation. It is imperative that Democracy and its institutions are universally respected by all citizens” the President said in a statement.
Dear Sir,
The next round in SL will be more effective than that what occurred in May 2022 if you and your team (Cabinet Ministers, Advisors, Top Public Servants) carry on like what you have been in the past 6 months.
Though late, Dear Sir, please instruct your Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers and top Public Servants to jointly review the laws, Planning, procedures and strategies that apply to all sectors of life and the economy, in consultation with peak public and private sector bodies and conduct a NATIONAL RESILIENCE SUMMIT to agree on a Way Forward.
Sleeping on your job and then using military power to suppress dissent will be disastrous.