Sri Lanka to implement new electricity tariffs from January 01, 2023

The Sri Lanka Government is going to implement the amended electricity tariffs effective from January 01, 2023.

Accordingly, the revision is scheduled to be reviewed by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) before February 15, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet yesterday (January 09) granted approval to implement a cost reflective Electricity Tariff formula, based on which electricity tariffs are expected to increase.