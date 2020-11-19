Former Chairman of the Ceylon Fertilizer Company Limited has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for financial fraud.

Police Media Unit said that the suspect was arrested by the CID over allegations of financial fraud amounting to Rs. 90 million during the purchase of fertilizer from a private company in 2017.

The suspect who was the chairman of the Ceylon Fertilizer Company from 2017 to 2019 was arrested on suspicion of being involved in this alleged financial fraud at his residence at Wickramasinghapura in Battaramulla.