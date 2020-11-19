The Rapid Antigen Test is not a substitute for the PCR test, stressed the Government Medical Officers Association on Thursday (18).

Dr. Haritha Aluthge, the Editor for the GMOA speaking to reporters said when 50 Rapid Antigen Tests were carried out on Wednesday (18), 04 people tested positive.

However, the other 46 people who tested negative to the Rapid Antigen Tests must definitely be subject to PCR tests, urged the GMOA.

(Source: News 1st)