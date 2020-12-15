Former Deputy Minister Abdullah Mahrooff has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department on allegations of misusing vehicles of Lanka Sathosa.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said another individual named Farook Mohamed Aslam, a resident of Matale, has also been arrested along with the former MP over the misuse of the Sathosa vehicles.

The CID had launched investigations into the matter based on a complaint made by the Lanka Sathosa.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before court shortly.

The CID is conducting further investigation.