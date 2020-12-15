The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval to remove the english letters denoting provinces on vehicle number plates.

The proposal was presented to the Cabinet by the Minister of Transport Gamini Lokuge.

The Transport Minister through the proposal has indicated that since a unique number is issued to each registered vehicle at its registration, the identity of all vehicles can be easily recognized across the departmental data base.

Under the new system, number plates need not be changed every time a vehicle is transferred between provinces.