Former Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Joins BJP, Contests Lok Sabha Election

Posted by Editor on May 12, 2024 - 10:43 am

Former Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has joined India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is contesting in the elections.

After his tenure in Sri Lanka, he also served in the United States.

He is a BJP candidate from the Amritsar seat, and on Friday, he declared his total assets worth Rs 39.92 crore, according to his poll affidavit, as reported by NDTV.

Sandhu, 61, filed his nomination papers in Amritsar for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls on Friday.

According to his affidavit, Sandhu declared movable and immovable assets owned by him and his wife to be Rs 10.88 crore and Rs 29.04 crore, respectively.