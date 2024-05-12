Former Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Joins BJP, Contests Lok Sabha Election
Posted by Editor on May 12, 2024 - 10:43 am
Former Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has joined India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is contesting in the elections.
After his tenure in Sri Lanka, he also served in the United States.
He is a BJP candidate from the Amritsar seat, and on Friday, he declared his total assets worth Rs 39.92 crore, according to his poll affidavit, as reported by NDTV.
Sandhu, 61, filed his nomination papers in Amritsar for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls on Friday.
According to his affidavit, Sandhu declared movable and immovable assets owned by him and his wife to be Rs 10.88 crore and Rs 29.04 crore, respectively.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Nursing University inaugurated May 12, 2024
- Mahinda Rajapaksa criticizes Government’s plans to sell national assets May 12, 2024
- Wijeyadasa appointed SLFP Chairman, Keerthi appointed Acting General Secretary May 12, 2024
- Sri Lankan tutor arrested for sharing O/L English paper May 12, 2024
- Sri Lankan Baker Tharshan Selvarajah joins Olympic torch relay in France May 12, 2024