Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh dies at 92

Posted by Editor on December 26, 2024 - 11:05 pm

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, aged 92, passed away in New Delhi.

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences following a “sudden loss of consciousness at home” and had been undergoing treatment for age-related health issues.

Singh, an economist-turned-politician, served as India’s prime minister for two terms from 2004 to 2014.

Before that, he was the architect of key economic reforms as the finance minister from 1991 to 1996.

He also held prominent roles, including Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and chief economic adviser.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Singh as one of India’s “most distinguished leaders,” praising his “wisdom and humility” and his efforts to improve the lives of the people.

Modi highlighted Singh’s significant contributions to India’s economic policies and noted his “insightful” interventions as a lawmaker.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Congress party, said, “I have lost a mentor and guide.” Priyanka Gandhi added that Singh was “genuinely egalitarian, wise, strong-willed, and courageous until the end.”

Born on September 26, 1932, in a village called Gah, then part of British-ruled India (now in Pakistan), Singh rose from humble beginnings.

He studied at Panjab University, followed by a master’s degree at Cambridge and a doctorate at Oxford, focusing on the role of exports and free trade in India’s economy.

In 1991, Singh was unexpectedly chosen as finance minister during a severe balance of payments crisis. He initiated reforms that liberalized India’s economy, promoting deregulation and foreign investment.

His appointment as prime minister in 2004 was also unexpected, as Sonia Gandhi declined the role after Congress’s victory.

During his tenure as prime minister, Singh oversaw significant economic growth, launched welfare programs like the rural jobs scheme, and signed a landmark nuclear energy deal with the United States in 2008.

However, his second term was overshadowed by corruption scandals and political challenges, contributing to Congress’s defeat in the 2014 general election.

Singh, who kept a low profile after leaving office, is survived by his wife and three daughters.