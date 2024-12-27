Sri Lankan woman dies after emergency plane landing in Erbil

Posted by Editor on December 27, 2024 - 9:08 am

An 81-year-old Sri Lankan woman passed away following an emergency landing of a Qatar Airways flight at Erbil International Airport on Wednesday.

The incident was confirmed by Ahmed Jalal, Sri Lanka’s honorary consul in Erbil.

According to Jalal, the woman was on a flight from Doha to Paris when an emergency arose onboard. The pilot informed Erbil Airport and requested permission to land. The plane landed at 5:40 PM, and medical teams were dispatched to assist. Despite their efforts, the woman died onboard the aircraft.

The woman, who had been residing in France, suffered from health issues. The Sri Lankan consulate contacted her son, a French citizen, who has requested Kurdish authorities to assist in transporting his mother’s body to Paris.

“This is the first time such a case has happened,” Jalal stated.

The incident involved Qatar Airways, as reported by a Sri Lankan aviation news outlet. The airline has not yet commented on the matter.