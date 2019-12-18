Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka has been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in connection with the road accident at Rajagiriya in 2016.

He was arrested after Attorney General advised Senior DIG Colombo to arrest and produce him before court.

UPDATE: Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka who was arrested this evening produced before Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

UPDATE: Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka who was produced before Colombo Magistrate’s Court by CCD remanded till tomorrow.