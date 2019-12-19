The government has decided to implement a programme to provide 100,000 jobs to eligible persons from low income groups from January 15.

This is based on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s election manifesto ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ initiative mooted by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to provide people of this low-income category with jobs in the State sector for which trained skills or formal education was not a compulsory.

Those chosen would be provided employment in their respective areas of residence and a monthly wage of Rs. 35,000 will be paid. According to the ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ manifesto a discussion was held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (18) under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa with the aim of establishing a multipurpose development task force.

The main purpose of this multipurpose development task force is to uplift the families of those who are eligible to receive Samurdhi assistance but do not receive it. Such persons will be identified and given training in their chosen fields and provided employment opportunities.

Those without educational qualifications or minimal educational qualifications would be chosen for this purpose. Under the first stage of this initiative, around 100,000 employment opportunities would be provided covering the entire island. Through the deployment of these workers around another 30,000 jobs would be created for the management and operations related to this project. Around 10,000 graduates would also be given employment opportunities at management level.

(Source: Daily News – By Chameera Elladeniya and Nuwan Kodikara)