Former MP J. Sri Ranga arrested

Former Member of Parliament J. Sri Ranga was arrested by the Police today (March 17) for influencing witnesses over an accident that took place in Vavuniya in 2011, police said.

J. Sri Ranga was reportedly arrested while receiving treatment at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila.

Earlier, the Vavuniya High Court judge issued a warrant to arrest and present the J. Sri Ranga to court for influencing and intimidating the witnesses in a case pending in the Vavuniya High Court regarding the death of a police sergeant who died in an accident near the Settikulam hospital in Vavuniya on July 30, 2011.

The vehicle had collided head-on with a tree on the side of the road killing the Police sergeant who was the Parliamentarian’s bodyguard.

After the accident, the former Parliamentarian had given a statement saying that the vehicle was driven by the police sergeant.

However, investigations later revealed that the vehicle was driven by the former Parliamentarian.

It was revealed that the former Parliamentarian made phone calls to two people who had given evidence in relation to a case and tried to influence them.