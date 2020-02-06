Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SriLankan Airlines Kapila Chandrasena and his wife, who were arrested on money laundering charges after they surrendered to the CID this morning, have been remanded until February 19 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Attorney General Dappula De Livera directed the CID Director to obtain a warrant, arrest and produce the former CEO of SriLankan Airlines and his wife in the court over the controversial Airbus deal in 2013.